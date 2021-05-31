SmileyCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $188.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

