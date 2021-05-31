SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.20 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.44.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

