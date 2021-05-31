Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

