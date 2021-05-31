SparkPoint Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,244.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00193606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00983647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

