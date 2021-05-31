SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPTN opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $759.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

