SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Reduced by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 117,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

