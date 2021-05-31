SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $310.16 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

