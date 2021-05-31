SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $310.16 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

