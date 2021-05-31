Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,715. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

