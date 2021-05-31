St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$20.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

