State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.59 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $393.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.49 and a 200-day moving average of $374.57.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

