State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.84 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

