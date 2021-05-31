State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Dover worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after buying an additional 333,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

