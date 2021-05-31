State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,290 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

