State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Xylem by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

