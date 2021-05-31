State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,453 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $396,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,332.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,017.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

