State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $90.08 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $90,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

