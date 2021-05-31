State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,588 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $138,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $372.02. The company had a trading volume of 174,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.