State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 222,395 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,395 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $102,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.49. 1,929,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

