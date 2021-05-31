State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,785 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $77,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

AMGN traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.