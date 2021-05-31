Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

