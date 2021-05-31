Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

