Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.