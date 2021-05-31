Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 3,993 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 287.3% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

