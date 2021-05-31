Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.88 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

