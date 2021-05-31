Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

