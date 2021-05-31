Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $662.54 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

