Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP opened at $160.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

