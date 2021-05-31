Summit X LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

