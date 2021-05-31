Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.