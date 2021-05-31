Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE SHO remained flat at $$12.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

