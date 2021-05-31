Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 618.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,358.67. 352,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,542. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $830.95 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,489.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,602.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

