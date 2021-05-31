Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.90. 747,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.