Syntropy (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $670,672.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $119.55 million and approximately $670,672.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,935,785 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.