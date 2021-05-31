Systematic Financial Management LP Has $30.34 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MLI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. 146,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

