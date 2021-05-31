Tachyon Protocol Market Cap Achieves $10.62 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $150,575.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

