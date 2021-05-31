Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

