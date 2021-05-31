Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 870 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 790.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.09.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.