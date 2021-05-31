Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 870

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). 1,243,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

