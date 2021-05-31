Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 870

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.
TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). 1,243,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.
About Tate & Lyle
