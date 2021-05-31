Tate & Lyle’s (TATYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TATYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $43.38 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.