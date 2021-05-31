TD Capital Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

