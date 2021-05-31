TD Capital Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

