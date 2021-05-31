TENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,233.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. TENT has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $247,233.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,701,640 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,548 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

