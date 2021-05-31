TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TFI International comprises approximately 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of TFI International worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $95.99.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

