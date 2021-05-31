The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,058.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.