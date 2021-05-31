The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

NYSE:CHN opened at $30.14 on Monday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.