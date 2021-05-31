The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-$74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

A number of research firms have commented on XONE. B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.