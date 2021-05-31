The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €295.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

ETR VOW3 opened at €226.15 ($266.06) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

