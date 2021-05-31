The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.97 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,236 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

