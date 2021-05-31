The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.